Tata Motors to increase prices of commercial vehicles

The hike will be across the range of commercial vehicles and the quantum will depend on individual model and variant

  Jun 28 2022
Tata Motors on Tuesday said it will increase the prices of its commercial vehicles, in the range of 1.5 to 2.5 per cent, from July 1 to partially offset rising input costs.

The hike will be across the range of commercial vehicles and the quantum will depend on individual model and variant, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

"While the company takes extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on a residual proportion via a minimised price hike," it said.

In April, Tata Motors had hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles by 1.1 per cent and those of commercial vehicles by 2 - 2.5 per cent to partially offset rising input costs.

