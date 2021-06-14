Tata Motors to raise up to Rs 500 crore via securities

Tata Motors to raise up to Rs 500 crore via securities

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 14 2021, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 13:44 ist
The Mumbai-based company, however, did not share details as to how it plans to use the capital. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tata Motors on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through the issue of securities on a private placement basis.

A meeting of the duly authorised committee has approved subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 5,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

The Mumbai-based company, however, did not share details as to how it plans to use the capital.

Read more: Dodla Dairy's Rs 520 crore-IPO to open on June 16; price band set at Rs 421-428/share

Shares of the company were trading 1.03 per cent down at Rs 347.15 apiece on the BSE.

Tata Motors, a $35 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

Part of the $113 billion Tata group, the company is India’s largest automaker with operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, 3 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2020.

