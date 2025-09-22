Man abducted, murdered over Rs 10,000 debt in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: An 18-year-old delivery executive was kidnapped and murdered by a money lender and his associates for failing to repay a Rs 10,000 debt.</p>.<p>The Tavarekere police registered an FIR on September 8 following a medico-legal case from the hospital where Deepak Raj died a day after being brutally attacked by Soma, a money lender, and his associate Rajesh, a habitual offender.</p>.<p>The case was transferred to the Jnanabharathi police on September 13 due to jurisdictional issues.</p>.Five arrested in Bengaluru over brawl ahead of police chief’s city rounds.<p>On September 7, Soma and Rajesh had called Raj to an isolated spot at Manganahalli Gudde, assaulted him, and took away his two-wheeler with the help of unidentified associates.</p>.<p>The suspects then summoned his elder brother Praveen, 20, assaulted him, and handed over an injured Raj. He was taken home and later declared dead at the hospital.</p>.<p>A case was registered after a complaint by Raj’s mother, a garment worker and single parent, following her elder son’s account of the incident. A probe is underway.</p>