Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man abducted, murdered over Rs 10,000 debt in Bengaluru

The case was transferred to the Jnanabharathi police on September 13 due to jurisdictional issues.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 20:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 20:28 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimeDebt

Follow us on :

Follow Us