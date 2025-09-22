Five arrested in Bengaluru over brawl ahead of police chief’s city rounds

<p>Bengaluru: The Malleswaram police on Saturday arrested five men for attacking a person over a trivial row, hours before Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh went on surprise city rounds.</p>.<p>Around 8 pm, the injured Mohammed Javed and the five suspects — Afzal Khan, 36, Syed Wasim, 26, Junaid, 22, Syed Hafeez, 24, and Salim Pasha, 37 — were at Star Tea Shop on 4th Main Road, Malleswaram.</p>.<p>"Due to some personal issues, an argument broke out between the victim and the suspects. The victim was then attacked and sustained injuries,” a police officer said.</p>.Head constable among two arrested for robbery in Bengaluru.<p>The police later tracked down the suspects and arrested them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.</p>.<p>A little after 10 pm, Singh began his night rounds for the first time since taking charge as city police chief. Officers above the rank of sub-inspector took part in the special drive across 11 divisions.</p>.<p>A day earlier, all Deputy Commissioners of Police and officers from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted a large-scale raid against rowdies across the city.</p>