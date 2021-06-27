TCS, Infosys lead m-cap growth as 6 of top 10 firms add over Rs 1.11 lakh crore

M-cap of 6 of top 10 firms soars over Rs 1.11 lakh cr

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed Rs 30,961.06 crore to Rs 12,50,538.30 crore, the most among the top-10 firms

PTI, New Delhi,
  Jun 27 2021, 10:43 ist
  updated: Jun 27 2021, 10:48 ist
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 580.59 points or 1.10 per cent. Credit: PTI file photo

Six of the 10 most valued companies added Rs 1,11,220.5 crore to their total market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys leading the gainers' chart.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India saw gains in their market valuation, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation (m-cap).

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed Rs 30,961.06 crore to Rs 12,50,538.30 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. Infosys added Rs 29,807.59 crore to its valuation which stood at Rs 6,70,915.93 crore last week.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 19,838.88 crore to Rs 8,36,426.69 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 14,234.76 crore to Rs 3,82,642.72 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation rose by Rs 12,775.99 crore to Rs 4,49,166.77 crore and that of HDFC by Rs 3,602.22 crore to Rs 4,52,778.40 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries' market capitalisation declined by Rs 76,548.77 crore to Rs 13,34,009.02 crore. HUL's m-cap diminished by Rs 7,424.7 crore to Rs 5,75,449.55 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 5,084.82 crore to Rs 3,43,934.41 crore.

Bajaj Finance's m-cap declined by Rs 763.55 crore to Rs 3,66,662.44 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 580.59 points or 1.10 per cent.

