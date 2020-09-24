TikTok asks judge to block US from barring app for download

Block US from barring app for download: TikTok to judge

TikTok asked a US judge on Wednesday to block a Trump administration order that would require Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to remove the short video-sharing app for new downloads starting Sunday.

A federal judge in San Francisco on Saturday issued a preliminary injunction blocking a similar Commerce Department order from taking effect on Sunday on Tencent Holdings WeChat app.

On Saturday, the department announced a one-week delay in the TikTok order, citing "recent positive developments" in talks over the fate of its U.S. operations. 

