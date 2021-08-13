Tinder launches in-app ‘Safety Center’ for Indian users

Dating platform Tinder on Friday said it has launched a comprehensive in-app Safety Center feature in India.

Built by Tinder's Trust and Safety team, this feature will give members easy access to tools relevant to their well-being while using the platform, a statement said.

"As an evolving section of the app, content in the Safety Center will continually be reviewed and updated as needed.

“Topics will include the latest guidance for dating safely and offer educational resources - as well as list local NGOs and hotlines offering support– such as National Commission for Women, Pink Legal, Umang LBT Support Group, One Future Collective and The Humsafar Trust," it added.

The goal of each local Safety Center is to centralise safety-related resources and provide avenues of support that connect members in need with relevant experts.

Tinder Director Trust and Safety Product Bernadette Morgan said the company is committed to building safety features that meet the needs of today's online dating communities.

"I'm proud to announce the availability of this feature in India. For us, it represents an important step in driving our safety work forward at an unmatched scale in the market,” Morgan added.

The launch of the Safety Center in India builds on Tinder's commitment to making the platform a trusted and safe space for users, the statement said.

Over the past several years, Tinder has worked closely with the Match Group Advisory Council (MGAC) as well as NGOs to continue building features and processes to keep members safer, it added.

Recently, Tracey Breeden, was appointed Head of Safety and Social Advocacy to lead and help support these efforts across Match Group's portfolio.