Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi Police busts printing unit supplying wrappers for spurious drugs, fake cosmetics

The accused arrested later were identified as Anil Singh Rawat (46), a resident of Burari, and Rahul Agarwal (31), a resident of Nangli Mor, Delhi.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 10:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 10:02 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeDelhi PoliceDrugsCosmetics

Follow us on :

Follow Us