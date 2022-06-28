Toshiba director Mariko Watahiki tenders resignation after shareholder vote

Toshiba Corp external director Mariko Watahiki tendered her resignation after a shareholder vote on Tuesday endorsing all proposed directors including two whose candidacy she had opposed, TV Tokyo reported.
Watahiki, a former high court judge, had objected to appointing the candidates put forward by Elliott Management and Farallon Capital Management, saying the pair's presence on the board would skew it toward activist investors.
