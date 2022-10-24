Toyota making BYD-powered electric car in China

Toyota to make BYD battery-powered electric car in China

The Japanese automaker said the car would be called the Toyota bZ3

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Oct 24 2022, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 18:34 ist
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda holds briefing on battery EV strategy. Credit: Reuters Photo

Toyota Motor Corp announced on Monday the launch of a small electric sedan, which will be powered by BYD Co batteries and will be produced and sold in China.

The Japanese automaker said the car would be called the Toyota bZ3. It did not say when the vehicle will be available in showrooms.

Read | Toyota launches pilot project for flex fuel vehicle in India

It is the second model in the new Beyond Zero (bZ) series of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from Toyota, which has been criticised by activists and green investors for not embracing BEVs quickly enough.

Toyota had planned to unveil the bZ3, which uses BYD's less bulky Blade batteries, at the Beijing auto show in April, but the event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

The bZ3 was developed jointly by Toyota and BYD, Toyota said on Monday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Toyota
China
EV
Business News

What's Brewing

Infographic | Delhi's AQI on Diwali since 2015

Infographic | Delhi's AQI on Diwali since 2015

Anchovies and sardines are a climate solution in a can

Anchovies and sardines are a climate solution in a can

Diyas made of cow dung add sparkle at Deepotsav

Diyas made of cow dung add sparkle at Deepotsav

In Pics | Sustainable gifting ideas for this Diwali

In Pics | Sustainable gifting ideas for this Diwali

23 iPhone handsets worth Rs 34 lakh seized at KIA

23 iPhone handsets worth Rs 34 lakh seized at KIA

 