Twitter adds more users than Wall Street expectations

Twitter adds more users than Wall Street expectations

The company also withdrew all previously provided goals and outlook, given the pending acquisition by Elon Musk

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 28 2022, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 18:04 ist
The company said daily active users rose to 229 million users in the first quarter ended March 31, from 199 million a year earlier. Credit: iStock photo

Twitter Inc, which has agreed to a $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, said on Thursday it added more users than Wall Street had expected for the first quarter even as revenue came in slightly below estimates.

The company also withdrew all previously provided goals and outlook, given the pending acquisition.

The company said daily active users rose to 229 million users in the first quarter ended March 31, from 199 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected 226.8 million daily active users.

Twitter, which has struggled to shake off a stagnation in its user base, has been working to improve its targeting and measurement of ads and testing e-commerce ad formats, while spending aggressively on initiatives such as video advertisements.

Read | Musk's Twitter purchase puts moral champion in crosshairs

While Musk has not made clear how he plans to "fix and improve" Twitter, he has spoken about a subscription-based business model and a crackdown on bot accounts.

It reported revenue of $1.2 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.23 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Its net income rose to $513.3 million, or 61 cents per share, from $68 million, 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company's shares rose about 0.7% in trading before the bell.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
business
Business News
quarterly earnings

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kichcha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films

Kichcha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films

A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction

A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction

Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday

Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday

Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused

Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused

DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

Google to now take phone number removal requests

Google to now take phone number removal requests

 