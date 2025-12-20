<p>Nagpur: Six persons died and nine were injured after a water tank collapsed at an industrial unit on the outskirts of Nagpur city on Friday, a police official said.</p><p>The incident occurred around 9.30 am at Avaada Electro Private Limited, a solar panel manufacturing factory, the official said.</p>.4 Pakistani soldiers, Tehreek-e-Taliban militants killed in terror attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<p>Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government will give ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.</p><p>The firm has also agreed to pay Rs 30 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives, a statement said.</p>