Twitter is threatening to sue Meta over Threads

Meta launched Threads on Wednesday as the social media firm looks to take on Elon Musk's Twitter

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 07 2023, 05:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 05:20 ist
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photos

Twitter is threatening legal action against Meta Platforms over its new Threads platform, Semafor reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent to the Facebook parent's CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro.

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," Spiro wrote in the letter.

Also Read | Zuckerberg posts first tweet in 11 years after Threads launch in jibe at Musk

Meta launched Threads on Wednesday as the social media firm looks to take on Elon Musk's Twitter by taking advantage of Instagram's billions of users.

Meta and Spiro did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Elon Musk
Mark Zuckerberg
Twitter
Meta
Business News

