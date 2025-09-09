<p>Imphal: Three <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> leaders in Manipur, including two former legislators, joined the Congress at a function in Delhi, according to a statement issued by the grand old party here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Former BJP MLAs Y Surchandra Singh, L Radhakishore Singh and party leader Uttamkumar Ningthoujam crossed over to the Congress during the event at the AICC headquarters in the national capital on Monday, it said.</p>.<p>They were welcomed at the party in the presence of AICC in-charge of Manipur, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, and state Congress president K Meghachandra Singh.</p>.Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Manipur, Kuki groups agrees for free movement on NH-2 stretch.<p>"Their decision to leave the BJP comes in the backdrop of widespread unhappiness over the BJP's mishandling of the Manipur crisis and reflects a growing conviction that only the Congress party can provide peace, stability, and inclusive governance in the state," it said.</p>.<p>Surchandra had represented Kakching assembly constituency, while Radhakishore was the MLA of Oinam segment.</p>.<p>Ulaka stated that the joining of the three leaders would strengthen the Congress in Manipur.</p>.<p>They brought valuable political and professional experience to the organisation, the statement added.</p>