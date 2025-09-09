Menu
Three BJP leaders in Manipur join Congress

Former BJP MLAs Y Surchandra Singh, L Radhakishore Singh and party leader Uttamkumar Ningthoujam crossed over to the Congress during the event at the AICC headquarters in the national capital on Monday.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 05:30 IST
Published 09 September 2025, 05:30 IST
