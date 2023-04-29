Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions soon

Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions after 12 months

Musk has been bringing in changes at Twitter to boost revenue after the platform saw advertising income drop last year

Reuters
  • Apr 29 2023, 06:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the social media platform will take a 10 per cent cut on content subscriptions after the first year, as the company looks to monetize content on the website in a bid to diversify its revenue sources.

Earlier this month, billionaire owner Musk said users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video.

Also Read | Twitter reinstates blue ticks for some media, celebrities

He had also said that the company will not take a cut for the first 12 months on content subscriptions.

Musk has been bringing in changes at Twitter to boost revenue after the platform saw advertising income drop last year in the run up to his $44 billion acquisition that closed in October.

He added that the company's cut from subscriptions on iOS and Android platforms will drop to 15% in the second year from 30 per cent in the first. 

Twitter
Elon Musk
Business News

