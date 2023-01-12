US annual inflation falls to 6.5% in December

US annual inflation falls to 6.5% in December

Consumer inflation in the United States slipped in December to the lowest level in over a year

AFP
AFP, Washington ,
  • Jan 12 2023, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 19:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

Consumer inflation in the United States slipped in December to the lowest level in over a year, government data showed on Thursday, signaling the worst of red-hot price increases may be over.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.5 per cent from a year ago, the smallest increase since October 2021 and slowing from November's 7.1 per cent spike, said the Labour Department.

 

United States
US news
Inflation
World news
Business News

