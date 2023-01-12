US annual inflation falls to 6.5% in December

Consumer inflation in the United States slipped in December to the lowest level in over a year, government data showed on Thursday, signaling the worst of red-hot price increases may be over.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.5 per cent from a year ago, the smallest increase since October 2021 and slowing from November's 7.1 per cent spike, said the Labour Department.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube