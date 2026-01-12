<p>Meerut (UP): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati have condemned the killing of a backward class youth in the Sardhana area of Meerut.</p>.<p>Both leaders on Sunday urged the government to be vigilant and proactive to prevent such crimes.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Mayawati said that the January 5 killing of a youth belonging to the Kashyap community, categorised under the Other Backward Classes (OBC), deserved the strongest condemnation.</p>.<p>She stressed that anti-social and criminal elements must have fear of the law.</p>.<p>In his post, SP chief said, "We raise our voice on behalf of the entire PDA community against the heinous act committed by goons who burned a young man from the Kashyap community alive in Jwalagarh, in the Sardhana area." Responding to the posts, the Meerut police said the it was not a recent case and that had registered a murder FIR and solved the crime within 24 hours of the incident.</p>.UP man hits elderly female beggar with brick after she refuses to give him Rs 10; arrested.<p>The accused, they said, is a minor who was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a child reform home.</p>.<p>According to the police, the incident took place on January 5 on the Akhepur-Rardhana Road.</p>.<p>The victim was identified as Rohit alias Sonu, 28, a resident of the Kila locality in Muzaffarnagar city.</p>.<p>An investigation revealed that the crime followed an argument over loud music being played in a tempo. The accused, a 16-year-old tempo driver, allegedly assaulted Rohit with a brick, killing him.</p>.<p>Circle Officer (Sardhana) Ashutosh Kumar said the accused first befriended Rohit, made him consume liquor while he himself drank an energy drink and later struck him on the head with a brick.</p>.<p>To conceal his identity, the accused dragged the body about 15 metres to a spot near a school wall and set it on fire using clothes, dry leaves, and oil.</p>.<p>The incident came to light when a school watchman noticed a fire late that night and informed the police. The body was identified the next day.</p>.<p>Family members said Rohit worked as a confectioner in Mumbai and had come to his village to look for a bride.</p>.<p>The police said the accused was identified through a barcode on a liquor pouch recovered from the spot and CCTV footage from a liquor shop.</p>