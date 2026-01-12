Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati express outrage over killing of 'OBC' man with brick in Meerut

The incident came to light when a school watchman noticed a fire late that night and informed the police. The body was identified the next day.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 03:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 03:09 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsOppositionViolenceMeerutOBC

Follow us on :

Follow Us