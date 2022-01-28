V A Nageswaran appointed as chief economic advisor

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 28 2022, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 18:50 ist

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran was appointed as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) for Union Finance Ministry on Friday.

Prior to this appointment, Dr Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively.

More to follow...

