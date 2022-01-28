V A Nageswaran appointed as chief economic advisor

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran was appointed as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) for Union Finance Ministry on Friday.
Prior to this appointment, Dr Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively.
More to follow...
