Vedanta puts in EoI to buy govt stake in BPCL

Vedanta puts in expression of interest to buy govt stake in Bharat Petroleum

The government is selling its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL and the last date of putting EoI was November 16

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2020, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 15:12 ist
Vedanta Group confirmed putting in an EoI for buying government's stake in BPCL. Credit: Reuters Photo

Vedanta Group on Wednesday confirmed putting in a preliminary expression of interest (EoI) for buying government's stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL).

Vedanta's interest in India's second-largest fuel retailer is because of synergies with its existing oil and gas business.

The government is selling its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL and the last date of putting EoI was November 16.

"Vedanta's EoI for BPCL is to evaluate potential synergies with our existing oil and gas business," the company spokesperson said in a statement. "The EoI is at a preliminary stage and exploratory in nature."

The government had at the close of bidding stated that "multiple" EoIs had been received. It, however, did not reveal the identity of the bidders. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vedanta Group
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

What's Brewing

Cash cards for kids: Banks race to capture next gen

Cash cards for kids: Banks race to capture next gen

Tom & Jerry movie to bring cat, mouse into real world

Tom & Jerry movie to bring cat, mouse into real world

Covid-19: Can surgical masks be reused?

Covid-19: Can surgical masks be reused?

More female morticians in South Korea as taboo fades

More female morticians in South Korea as taboo fades

Birthday special: Nayanthara movies to look forward to

Birthday special: Nayanthara movies to look forward to

The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s

The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s

 