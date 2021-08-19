Volkswagen says might have to cut production further

Volkswagen says might have to cut production further due to chip shortage

Volkswagen expects the situation to improve by the end of the year

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Aug 19 2021, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 16:21 ist
Volkswagen logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Volkswagen may need to cut production further due to a semiconductor supply bottleneck, the German carmaker said on Thursday.

Volkswagen expects the situation to improve by the end of the year and aims to make up for production shortfalls in the second half as far as possible, the company told Reuters.

Rival Toyota will reduce global production for September by 40% from its previous plan, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Volkswagen
chips
Production
Business News

What's Brewing

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Misread warnings behind chaotic Afghanistan evacuation

Misread warnings behind chaotic Afghanistan evacuation

There’s so much more to Afghanistan: Khaled Hosseini

There’s so much more to Afghanistan: Khaled Hosseini

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

 