Volvo Car India reports 38% sales growth in Jan-March

Volvo Car India reports 38% sales growth in January-March quarter

The automaker had sold 393 units in the January-March period of last year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2023, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 16:18 ist
Volvo logo. Credit: AFP Photo

Volvo Car India on Monday said it has sold 544 units in the first quarter of this year, a 38 per cent growth, over the same period last year.

The automaker had sold 393 units in the January-March period of last year.

The sales growth during the period was led by the XC60 which registered a 27 per cent growth, the automaker said in a statement.

Also Read | Tata Motors to hike prices of its passenger vehicles next month

The locally assembled all-electric XC40 Recharge saw 138 units being delivered during this period thereby contributing 25 per cent of the total volume, it added.

"A 38 per cent growth confirms positive customer sentiments in our luxury mobility offerings," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said.

The first quarter performance is a good indicator and the company is confident that the coming quarters will show better results, he added.

"We remain committed to introducing a new electric model every year and we are on a good trajectory of achieving our aim of going all electric by 2030," Malhotra said.

The Swedish firm established its presence in India in 2007 and currently sells products through 25 dealerships across the country.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Volvo Cars
volvo
Automobile

Related videos

What's Brewing

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

 