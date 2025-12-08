Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh receives threat in name of Bishnoi gang to not share stage with Salman

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Dixit Gedam said on Monday that a complaint application has been received by the police, and an appropriate action will be taken following an inquiry.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 13:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 13:40 IST
India NewsLawrence BishnoiBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us