Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu forms committee to frame SoP for translocation of wild elephants

The six-member committee will be headed by A Udhayan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director, Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 13:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 13:39 IST
India NewsTamil NaduelephantsSoP

Follow us on :

Follow Us