Wipro CEO steps down due to family commitments

IT firm Wipro Limited on Friday announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala has decided to step down owing to family commitments.

The Board of Directors has initiated a search to identify the next Chief Executive Officer, the company said in a statement. Abid will continue to hold the office of the CEO & Managing Director until a successor is appointed for a smooth transition and to ensure that business continues as usual.

"lt has been my honour and privilege to serve Wipro, a company with a rich legacy of almost 75 years. We have made considerable progress in our transformation journey, improved our delivery engine and institutionalised deeper client centricity. I thank Azim Premji, Rishad, our Board of Directors, my Wipro colleagues and customers for their support over the years," Abidali Z Neemuchwala said.

Rishad Premji, Chairman said, "We thank Abid for his leadership and his contributions to Wipro. Over the last four years, Abid helped build a strong execution mindset, drove key acquisitions and scaled our Digital business globally. We wish him the very best for the future."