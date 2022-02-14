Xilinx acquisition doubles AMD employee base in India

Xilinx acquisition doubles AMD employee base in India

The acquisition expands AMD's total addressable market to $135 billion from $80 billion

PTI,
  • Feb 14 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 22:58 ist
AMD has acquired Xilinx for $35 billion, which is the biggest acquisition deal in the semiconductor segment. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Computer chip company AMD on Monday said the acquisition of fabless semiconductor company Xilinx will double its presence in India.

AMD has acquired Xilinx for $35 billion, which is the biggest acquisition deal in the semiconductor segment.

"It is a momentous occasion for AMD as we close the acquisition of Xilinx today, establishing ourselves as the industry's high-performance and adaptive computing leader.

"Outside North America, Xilinx has its largest employee presence in Hyderabad, doubling AMD's presence in India," AMD India Country Head Jaya Jagadish said in a statement.

He added that he looks forward to working with the Xilinx team to expand AMD's product portfolio into adaptive computing solutions to accelerate an even more diverse set of emerging and evolving workloads.

The acquisition expands AMD's total addressable market to $135 billion from $80 billion.

