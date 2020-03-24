COVID-19: Yamaha Motor suspends plant operations

Yamaha Motor suspends plant operations amidst coronavirus pandemic

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  Mar 24 2020, 07:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 08:32 ist
File photo

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has taken the preventive counter-measure of suspending its manufacturing operations at its Plants in Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Faridabad (Haryana) till 31 March.

The operations at the Surajpur plant in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad Plant in Haryana has been suspended from 23-31 March whereas the operations at the Chennai plant in Tamil Nadu will be suspended from 24-31 March. 

The employees working at the Head Office and Area Offices have been provided with the option to Work from Home till March 31, a press statement said.

"Yamaha is fully committed to the health protocols in the wake of the COVID-19 threat and as a responsible corporate, it has been taking all the precautionary measures such as increased frequency of sanitisation at factory premises and work stations, restrictions in travel and creating awareness among the employees in the current scenario," a press statement said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Yamaha
