YouTube app rolls out 'listening controls' for all videos

YouTube has reportedly started rolling out a 'listening controls' feature for Android and iOS users who are YouTube Premium subscribers.
Listening controls replace everything underneath the video window with a sparse sheet. Play/pause, next/previous, and 10-second rewind/forward are the main buttons, reports 9to5Google.
Using the listening controls, YouTube app users can also save new songs to a playlist if they prefer.
The feature is now available for YouTube Android and iOS users widely and it is only rolling out to YouTube Premium users.
Also Read | Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021
YouTube app for Android users has already surpassed a whopping 10 billion downloads on the Google Play Store.
As the largest and most well-known streaming platform globally, it was always likely that YouTube would become the first "proper" user-facing Android app to hit such a download milestone on the Play Store.
Given that the app comes pre-installed on almost all devices, it is marginally bolstered and could even include some activations from back before the Play Store even existed.
The company recently rolled out a new tool -- "Super Thanks" -- that will let users tip their favourite creators on the platform.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
This Arunachal tribe regards tigers as brothers
Whackyverse: Mamata Banerjee, the slayer of giants
Wikipedia creator's iMac, 1st edit NFT up for auction
DH Radio | Can bike-taxis fill the connectivity gap?
Bengaluru's heritage: Stamped and delivered
Ship containers become homes
DH on Saturday | Read all stories here!
‘Today, it’s Munawar, tomorrow, it can be us’
DH Toon | Truth shall triumph with terms & conditions!
A kinder, gentler Bengaluru, please