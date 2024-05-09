Today's Horoscope – May 9, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 May 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Number: 8
Taurus
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 6
Leo
Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Number: 2
Virgo
Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 4
Libra
Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Lucky Colour: Sky-blue
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast.
Lucky Colour: Onyx
Lucky Number: 8
Capricorn
Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true.
Lucky Colour: violet
Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius
A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 3
Pisces
A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 5
DH Web Desk