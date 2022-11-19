Zomato begins job cuts, to lay off 4% of workforce: Report

Zomato to lay off 4% of workforce: Report

At least 100 employees have already been impacted by these layoffs

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 19 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 15:23 ist
This development comes days after three top executives left the company, including co-founder Mohit Gupta. Credit: Reuters Photo

Joining big tech companies and startups across the world, food aggregator Zomato started cutting jobs across functions in a bid to cut costs, Monyecontrol reported.

Sources told the publication that at least 100 employees have been laid off already across product, tech and marketing departments, as the company aims to be more profitable. The company will lay off at least 4 per cent of its employees, the report said.

“These roles had become redundant as these employees who were mostly from mid-to-senior roles were working when the product was being revamped. Now that the product work is over, they have been let go,” a source is quoted as saying in the report.

The report added that founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal had recently hinted at layoffs in the town hall meeting held earlier this week. 

This development comes days after three top executives left the company, including co-founder Mohit Gupta and initiatives head Rahul Ganjoo.

Zomato
Business News
companies
job cuts
Unemployment

