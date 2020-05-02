Centre increases minimum support price for minor forest produce

Centre on Friday announced a 16% to 66% increase in the minimum support price for minor forest produce (MFP) in a bid to provide momentum for its procurement across 20 states.

The revised minimum support price (MSP) is applicable for 49 items, including kokum, tamarind, wild honey neem seeds among others, a tribal affairs ministry statement said.

The decision was taken in view of the exceptional and very difficult circumstances currently prevailing in the country on account of COVID-19 pandemic and the potential of the instant scheme to offer the much-needed support to the tribal MFP gatherers.

Minor Forest Produce is collected by tribals, who then sell it in village marketplaces. If the market prices of the MFP fall below MSP, the state government agencies move in to procure the produce.

As village marketplaces were closed by state governments to avoid overcrowding, the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) had recommended the increase in MSP to ensure more disposable income for tribals.