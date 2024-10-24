Centre to set up Rs 1000 crore venture capital fund for space sector

The fund will be structured as an Alternative Investment Fund of Category 1 and 2, as per the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Management of the fund will be jointly handled by SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India) and SBI (State Bank of India), ensuring professional oversight and guidance.

The fund has been set up under the aegis of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), a single-window, independent, nodal agency dedicated to promote and oversee private sector participation in space activities in the country.