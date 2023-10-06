ChatGPT-owner OpenAI is exploring making its own AI chips: Report

OpenAI declined to comment. CEO Sam Altman has made the acquisition of more AI chips a top priority for the company. He has publicly complained about the scarcity of graphics processing units, a market dominated by Nvidia, which controls more than 80 per cent of the global market for the chips best suited to run AI applications.

The effort to get more chips is tied to two major concerns Altman has identified: a shortage of the advanced processors that power OpenAI's software and the “eye-watering” costs associated with running the hardware necessary to power its efforts and products.