China's 2019 trade surplus with United States narrows to $295.8 billion vs $323.3 billion in 2018

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jan 14 2020, 12:56pm ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2020, 17:28pm ist
China's Vice Premier Liu He (L) speaks with US President Donald Trump during a trade meeting in the Oval Office at the White House. (AFP Photo)

China's trade surplus with the United States for December stood at $23.18 billion, Reuters calculation based on Chinese customs data showed on Tuesday, narrowing slightly from the $24.6 billion surplus posted for November.

For the full year, China posted a $295.8 billion trade surplus with the United States, down from $323.33 billion in 2018, according to Reuters calculations.

Customs said China's total trade with the United States fell 14.6% in 2019, with exports dropping 12.5% and imports slipping 20.9%. 

