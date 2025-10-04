BJP harming OBC quota, claims Prakash Ambedkar

<p>Akola: The BJP is harming OBC reservations, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar said on Friday.</p>.<p>He was speaking at the Dhamma Mela organised on the occasion of Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Day here.</p>.<p>Amid clamour from various groups for quota, Ambedkar said Other Backward Classes must be careful.</p>.<p>While a section of the Maratha community is seeking Kunbi certificates to get quota under OBC category, Dhangars have been demanding Scheduled Tribe status.</p>.PM Modi’s economic policy is 'Grammar of Anarchy', alleges Prakash Ambedkar .<p>The Dhangar community, traditionally shepherds, makes up nearly nine per cent of Maharashtra's population. They get 3.5 per cent reservation under the Nomadic Tribes (NT-C) category within the OBC quota, but have been demanding inclusion in the ST list for decades.</p>.<p>Ambedkar also slammed the BJP-led government in the state for not helping flood-affected farmers.</p>