A game of bluff scuttled Sony-Zee’s plans to create Rs 80.3k cr media giant

While Sony’s India head sought to rally the morale of his employees in a letter Wednesday, it was thin on details on how it plans to fend off rivals. Walt Disney Co. is talking to Reliance Industries Ltd. to combine its India operations, creating India’s largest entertainment company.

With Sony and Zee’s collapse, the Reliance-Disney entity “will have all the might in the market,” said Karan Taurani, analyst at Elara Securities India. “They will become the preferred platform for advertisers and content creators, which in turn will give them pricing power in the market.”

Miffed Bosses

Sony bosses in the US and Japan were also miffed when Zee made an exchange filing on December 17 seeking a deadline extension without any conversations with them, another person familiar said.

The tiff started soon after Securities and Exchange Board of India, or Sebi, said in June that Goenka and his father, Subhash Chandra, had “abused their position” and siphoned off funds “for their own benefit.” The regulator also barred them from holding any executive or director positions in listed firms while its investigation was underway.

In October, an appellate authority gave partial relief to Goenka from Sebi’s ban, allowing him to hold these positions during the probe.

Zee saw this appellate win as a green-light for Goenka to be CEO of the merged entity, but Sony disagreed.

The tycoon offered to be the interim CEO while a search committee could be instituted to scout for another candidate, according to people familiar with the matter, but Sony now wanted to appoint N.P. Singh, its head of India operations, as CEO.

Game of Bluff

The months that followed were like a game of bluff.

Goenka expected Sony to relent since Zee’s was the only sizeable media asset in the market that could bolster the Japanese company’s less than 10 per cent market share. Zee, with 17 per cent share in Indian television market, has a rich library of regional language content and dozens of local television channels.

Sony expected Zee to blink given its deteriorating financial health — profit for the year ended March 31 dropped 95 per cent — and the debts Chandra and Goenka needed to pay off. Also, with the founders only holding a 4 per cent stake in Zee, Sony hoped that larger shareholders would prevail upon Goenka to step aside.

After the deal was called off, Zee’s stock nosedived 30 per cent during trading in Mumbai Tuesday and at least ten brokerages, including CLSA, downgraded recommendations on the stock. Some investors could still be hoping to revive the deal.

“There is also some likelihood of the shareholders - top five owning about 30 per cent put together — who may work together to do the deal with Sony” without Goenka, Elara’s Taurani said.