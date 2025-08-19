Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Combative CEC offers few answers

Combative CEC offers few answers

Tough talk and ultimatums are no substitute for credible counters to charges of electoral mismanagement
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 19:53 IST
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 19:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Election CommissionOpinioneditorialCECGyanesh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us