Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Adani Airports urges govt to relax seat caps on foreign airlines

The limits, part of bilateral air service agreements, are designed to protect domestic airlines, but have long been a source of frustration ​for overseas carriers.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 12:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 12:46 IST
Business NewsGautam Adani

Follow us on :

Follow Us