Adani Enterprises to issue first-ever public bond next week

Mumbai: Adani Enterprises plans to raise up to 8 billion rupees ($95.3 million), through its debut public issue of bonds, the company said on Wednesday.

The issue, which has a base size and greenshoe option of 4 billion rupees each, will open for subscription on September 4 and will close on September 17, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company will sell bonds of multiple maturities including two years, three years and five years. However, it did not disclose what the funds would be used for.

It will pay an annual coupon of 9.25 per cent, 9.65 per cent and 9.90 per cent on two-year, three-year and five-year bonds respectively.