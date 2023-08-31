Adani Group 'rejects' allegations of 'opaque' funds being used for stock investment

The Adani Group on Thursday 'categorically' rejected allegations that the Adani family members used 'opaque' funds to invest in stocks.
In a media statement issued by the group, it said "We categorically reject these recycled allegations. These news reports appear to be yet another concerted bid by Soros-funded interests supported by a section of the foreign media to revive the meritless Hindenburg report. In fact, this was anticipated, as was reported by the media last week. These claims are based on closed cases from a decade ago when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) probed allegations of over-invoicing, transfer of funds abroad, related party transactions and investments through FPIs."
The latest string of allegations came in an Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) article published Thursday.
The OCCRP article cited reviews of files from numerous tax havens and internal emails of the Adani Group and said that in the non-profit's investigation they found two cases where investors bought and sold stocks in industrialist Gautam Adani's venture through such offshore structures.
The OCCRP article comes months after US-based shortseller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of improper business dealings, including the use of offshore tax havens.
Following the report, Adani's businesses took a hit in the markets though the industrialist has maintained the Hindenburg report is misleading.
(With Reuters inputs)