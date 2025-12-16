<p>Srinagar: For years, Auqib Nabi had trained himself to expect nothing from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl-auction">Indian Premier League (IPL) auction</a>. </p><p>On Tuesday, that hard-earned pragmatism met its opposite — a life-altering reward. </p><p>The 29-year-old Jammu and Kashmir pacer, born in Baramulla, emerged as one of the most expensive Indian buys at the mini auction, with Delhi Capitals snapping him up for a staggering Rs 8.4 crore.</p>.IPL Auction 2026: Who is Auqib Nabi Dar, Delhi Capitals' Rs 8.4 crore buy?.<p>Nabi had entered the auction in the all-rounders’ category with a modest base price of Rs 30 lakh. Few outside domestic cricket circles saw the bidding war coming. </p><p>Fewer still would have predicted the scale of it. Yet, for those who have tracked his steady rise across formats this season, the outcome felt less like an anomaly and more like overdue recognition.</p>.IPL Auction 2026| Kartik Sharma, U-19 star, becomes joint most-expensive uncapped player .<p>Four days before the auction, Nabi told ESPNcricinfo that he was trying not to read too much into the buzz around his name. “It feels different, but I’m not able to point a finger to any one specific reason,” he said. “Finally that moment is here… but you can’t tell anything. If it doesn’t happen, it’s fine. I’m used to it. I’ll work even harder.”<br></p><p>It was a familiar refrain for players living on the fringes of the IPL dream — cautious, grounded, and realistic. Still, he allowed himself one concession: </p>.IPL Auction 2026 | Know all about CSK's Rs 14.2 cr buy Prashant Veer.<p>“This year… there’s some excitement.”<br></p><p>That excitement spilled across Kashmir’s cricketing community within minutes of the announcement. Former players, coaches and fans hailed the deal as a breakthrough moment for the Valley, calling it a validation of Kashmir’s untapped cricketing talent. </p><p>Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages, many describing Nabi’s journey as an inspiration for young cricketers in the Valley who toil far from the spotlight.</p><p>Nabi’s credentials are built on volume and consistency rather than hype. He has featured in 36 first-class matches, 29 List A games and 34 T20s, steadily honing his skills across formats. </p>.IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green becomes most expensive overseas player, goes to KKR for Rs 25.2 cr.<p>His big payday follows a standout year in domestic cricket, where he impressed in the Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, catching the attention of scouts with his pace, control and growing all-round value.<br></p><p>Kashmir has seen IPL representation before. Players such as Parvez Rasool, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Rasikh Salam, Yudhvir Singh, Mohammad Mudhasir and Manzoor Pandav have been picked by various franchises over the years. While some enjoyed extended runs on the field, others gained limited game time but benefited from exposure to elite training environments.</p><p>Auqib Nabi’s Rs 8.4 crore deal, however, stands out — not just for the money involved, but for what it signals. For a cricketer who learned to expect nothing, Tuesday delivered everything.</p>