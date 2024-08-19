'Adopted nahi acquired hota hai': Blinkit funny banter over Zomato's Raksha Bandhan wishes

As India celebrates Raksha Bandhan on Monday (August 19), Zomato and Blinkit had a playful exchange of teasing remarks on social media.
Zomato which is famous for its funny, creative and memorable punch lines and notifications, has yet again garnered some attention.
Multinational food delivery company Zomato mentioned quick-commerce service company Blinkit on X saying, "happy rakhi adopted sis, @letsblinkit (sic)."
Blinkit in its reply wrote, "Adopted nahi acquired hota hai..itna bada hogaya pata nahi kab seekhega (sic)."
The remarks were regarding Zomato's acquisition of Blinkit in 2022. The food delivery company acquired 'its sister' in an all stock deal of for around Rs 4,783 crore in June.
As per the agreement between the two companies, SoftBank which is Blinket's biggest shareholder, received Rs 28.71 crore.
Blinket's other South Korean investor DAOL received shares worth Rs 3.66 crore.
An X user reacted to Zomato's post saying, "awww googly woogly wooosh moment (sic)."
Another user wrote, "Acquired hota hai (sic)."
Another reply read, "Paise deke bhen khareed rahein hai btao (sic)?"
"Gift kya diye tum Blinkit ko (sic)?" another X user asked.
A reply to Blinket's X post read, "Acquired nahi inherited hota hai .. dono bache ke bache hi reh gaye (sic)."
Another one read, "Paise deke thoda na liya hai toh acquired bolenge, Dustbin se utaya hai, isiliye adopted bolte hai (sic)."
Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unique and cherished bond between siblings.
Sisters on this day, tie an amulet which is called rakhi on the wrists of their brothers, which symbolises that the brothers will always protect them.
Published 19 August 2024, 09:06 IST