<p>Mangaluru: A local court in Moodbidri has convicted a shoe shop owner for sexually harassing a woman customer at his store in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dakshin%20Kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> district and sentenced him to three years of imprisonment. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,500.</p><p>The incident occurred on December 12, 2021, when the woman visited a footwear shop to purchase slippers. </p><p>The shop owner, Samshuddin, allegedly lured the woman into an inner compartment of the shop on the pretext of showing footwear. He then touched her inappropriately and outraged her modesty.</p><p>Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, Mulki Police registered a case under Sections 342, 354(A), and 354(B) of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation was carried out under the guidance of the then Police Inspector K Kusumadhara. PSI Vinayak Toragal arrested the accused and filed the charge sheet, with assistance from ASI Sanjeev AP.</p><p>The case was heard at the court of the Senior Civil Judge and JMFC, Moodbidri. Judge Madhukar P Bagavath pronounced the verdict, holding the accused guilty of the charges.</p><p>Public Prosecutor Nethravathi Kotian represented the state. </p>