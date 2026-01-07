Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has executed many people it has accused of having links ‌with Israel's ‌intelligence service and facilitating its operations in the ⁠country.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 06:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 06:01 IST
World newsIranIsraelspyingExecution

Follow us on :

Follow Us