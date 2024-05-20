After Kolkata, Uber bus service enters Delhi

Bengaluru: Ride-hailing app Uber has secured an aggregator license from the Delhi Transport Department to operate buses under the Delhi Premium Buses Scheme, the company said in a statement on Monday.

By opting for the ‘Uber Shuttle’ option on the app, commuters in Delhi will be able to pre-book seats on their preferred route, up to a week in advance, besides making cashless payments, tracking the live location of buses, and viewing their expected time of arrival.

“Following a successful pilot programme, where we witnessed significant demand for buses, we are thrilled to officially introduce the convenience of Uber rides to buses in Delhi,” Uber Shuttle India head Amit Deshpande said.

A similar service has been operational in Kolkata since last year, under a memorandum of understanding signed with the West Bengal government. Globally, Uber currently offers the shuttle service in Brazil and Egypt.

“The Government of Delhi stays committed to improving public transport services and diversifying available transportation options to streamline commuting for Delhiites,” an official from the Transport Department, Government of Delhi, said.