After 'Paw-ternity', Swiggy launches 'Pawlice' to harness delivery partners' network in finding missing pets

New Delhi: Pet parents can now report missing pets on the Swiggy app for harnessing the network of its delivery partners in the search efforts, under an initiative called 'Swiggy Pawlice' unveiled by the on-demand convenience platform.

Swiggy launched the feature on Thursday on the occasion of National Pet Day, which falls on April 11.

The company also said it will support employees on pet care and adoption with the introduction of a 'Paw-ternity' policy.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, "As a pet parent myself, I understand first-hand the worry and anguish that accompanies the thought of a pet going missing. While I sincerely hope that such a distressing event never occurs to any fellow pet parent, if it does, Swiggy Pawlice stands ready to be a dependable resource to assist them."