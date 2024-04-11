Swiggy introduces 'Paw-ternity' policy to support employees on pet care

'Pet parents may opt for work-from-home during the settling-in period to provide comfort and support to their new family member,' Menon said in a blog post.

Moreover, pet parents can now use their casual or sick leave without hesitation to attend to the needs of their pets. 'Whether it's for a routine vaccination or accompanying a sick or injured pet to a veterinary appointment, the policy allows employees to take the time off they need to care for their pets,' Menon said.