Ahead of SC hearing, Adani Group says bid to tarnish reputation by foreign entities

'This list not only includes some of India's major private power generators like Reliance Infra, JSW Steel and Essar but also state power generating companies of Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, etc and NTPC and MSTC.'

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in the circular had alleged Adani Group companies over-valued equipment and machinery imported from a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based entity. It reportedly suspected some of the funds used in those transactions may have found their way back into the Adani Group's listed companies.