<p>Guwahati: Train movement has been affected in Assam on Saturday, after seven elephants were killed and one was injured when a herd of pachyderms was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Hojai district early on Saturday, an official said.</p>.<p>Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) chief spokesperson Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said nine trains have been cancelled, 13 regulated, and two short-terminated following the accident.</p>.7 elephants killed after Rajdhani Express derails near Assam's Kampur.<p>Five coaches and the train’s engine were also derailed in the accident, though no passenger was injured, he said.</p>.<p>“In view of the derailment of train no. 20507 DN Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in the Jamunamukh-Kampur section under Lumding division, train running through the down line in the Lumding-Guwahati section has been affected,” Sharma said.</p>.<p>He added that the NFR general manager and senior railway officials are at the site, and restoration work is going on.</p>.<p>Rangiya–New Tinsukia Express, Guwahati–Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express, Guwahati-Badarpur Vistadome Express, and New Tinsukia–Rangiya Express are among the cancelled trains.</p>.<p>"The Train No. 15769 (Alipurduar-Mariani) will be short-terminated at Digaru and will remain cancelled between Digaru-Mariani, and 15770 (Mariani -Alipurduar) will be short originated from Digaru and will remain cancelled between Mariani-Digaru for the day," the NFR said.</p>.<p>Among the trains regulated are Sealdah-Sabroom Kanchanjunga Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express, and New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluru Express, it added. </p>