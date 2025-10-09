<p>Mumbai: Coinciding with the talks between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and Keir Starmer, the national carrier Air India announced an expansion of its services to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-kingdom">United Kingdom</a> as part of its Northern Winter 2025 schedule, adding a fourth daily flight between Delhi and London-Heathrow, effective 26 October 2025.</p><p>The additional flight increases Air India’s frequency from 24x weekly to 28x weekly this Winter, adding 1,196 seats each way per week between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> and London-Heathrow, an Air India spokesperson said. </p><p>All <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> flights on the high-demand route are operated by the airline’s new Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 787-9 aircraft.</p>.British Airways to introduce a third daily flight between Delhi-London Heathrow.<p>Air India is the largest carrier between India and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-kingdom">UK</a>, operating 61x weekly and deploying 18,066 seats per week (in one direction), which translates to nearly 1.7 million seats annually on routes between the two countries. </p><p>Air India connects five Indian cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amritsar">Amritsar</a>) to three points in the UK, namely London-Heathrow, London-Gatwick, and Birmingham.</p>.British Airways to boost India-UK air connectivity; plans additional London-Delhi flight.<p>With the added daily frequency, Air India will operate two daily flights on the route with its Airbus A350-900 aircraft and two daily flights with its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/boeing">Boeing</a> 787-9 aircraft. This ensures the consistent availability of</p><p>Air India’s best widebody cabin products between Delhi and London, with both aircraft types featuring three cabin classes: Business Class, Premium <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/economy">Economy</a>, and Economy Class.</p>