Air India expands connectivity with additional Delhi-London flight

The additional flight increases Air India’s frequency from 24x weekly to 28x weekly this Winter, adding 1,196 seats each way per week an Air India spokesperson said.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 10:36 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 10:36 IST
