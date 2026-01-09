Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Details of Gaurav Gogoi's 'Pak links' to be revealed before end of January: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam CM and the BJP have been attacking Lok Sabha MP Gogoi over his wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 15:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 15:50 IST
India NewsAssamGaurav Gogoi

Follow us on :

Follow Us